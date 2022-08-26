Tim Burke is featured in the popular new Netflix documentary Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist. The two-part documentary unfolds Burke’s discovery that former college football star Manti Te’o was being catfished and the girlfriend who he claimed tragically died never actually existed.
The journalist who helped break the Manti Te’o catfishing scandal revisits the infamous case
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now