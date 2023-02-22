When Bruno, the one-eared dog, arrived at an animal shelter, he was given a stuffed animal, which he “altered” in his image– biting off the same ear that he’s missing. The photos of the adorable duo went viral and helped Bruno find a new forever home. We share the heartwarming story in today’s Daytime Chat, along with all the details on the triceratops skeleton nicknamed “Big John” and its new home in Tampa. We also dish on our favorite celebrity headlines: Rihanna’s cover story in British Vogue and Penn Badley’s decision to stop doing sex scenes.