Families have the opportunity to jump on a Jolly Trolley and ride through Indian Rocks Beach to visit six homes, exquisitely decorated for the holiday season. General admission and VIP tickets are available for the 5th annual Holiday Tour of Homes. There will be music, refreshments and comfort stops throughout the event on December 9 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Beach Art Center.
Moffitt Medical Minutes
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now