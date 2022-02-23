A picture can transform your mood. A cocktail can do the same. The Illustrated Cocktail is a whimsical and visually stimulating compilation of original art with drink recipes, tips and tricks for the home bartender, that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

The Illustrated Cocktail grew out of my sharing some fun drawings on my personal Instagram account. Fun turned into obsession. My family and I would make a classic cocktail nightly and serve it in some of the vintage bar glasses that I collect. Then I would create a drawing of the cocktail recipe based on some fun facts and its history. The result is over 60 drink recipes and various tips on setting up a home bar. This book will delight the home bartenders and novices alike. It also makes a great gift.