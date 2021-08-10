The Hungry Couple

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
BestReviews
Top Stories
Anti-vaccine radio host in Florida dies of COVID-19 complications
2 suffer minor injuries after ultralight plane crash in Mulberry
Live
Hundreds of residents told to evacuate after Miami condo building deemed unsafe
Baby formulas recalled for not meeting FDA standards, not having enough iron
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Steamy and stormy each afternoon; tropical system may impact weekend
Live
Top Stories
FBI warns about penalties for making, using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards
Video
Top Stories
USF updates mask guidance, ‘expects’ masks to be worn no matter vaccination status
Video
North Carolina family in shock after 2-year-old accidentally shoots, kills father
Video
Tampa Bay counties reopen COVID-19 testing sites
Video
London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to a technical fault
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Tampa Bay counties reopen COVID-19 testing sites
Video
Top Stories
Spring Hill woman can’t pay taxes because the IRS keeps telling her she’s dead
Video
Top Stories
Legal expert says state’s Piney Point lawsuit based on ‘incompetent’ argument
Video
Spring Hill woman receives $967 water bill – with no explanation
Video
Rebuild Florida changes policy to help Hurricane Irma victims avoid eviction after 8 On Your Side exposes issue
Video
Tampa Bay Rebuild Florida applicants fear new homes put them at risk of eviction
Video
Sports
Tokyo 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Lightning, forward Ross Colton reportedly agree on 2-year deal
Top Stories
‘Worst offensive practice we have had in 3 years’: Bucs head coach blasts offense for poor performance in practice
Video
Top Stories
Lightning head coach Jon Cooper named head coach of Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team
Dodgers’ ball girl tackles fan running on field during game
Phillips’ slam caps Rays’ comeback in 9-6 win over Orioles
Former Buccaneer John Lynch enters Hall of Fame
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
USF updates mask guidance, ‘expects’ masks to be worn no matter vaccination status
Video
‘We need to protect each other’: Hillsborough Co. schools ask students to mask up, some parents opt-out
Video
Rep. Buchanan introduces bill to upgrade manatee status to ‘endangered’
Video
Hillsborough schools to require masks for students but keep it optional for employees, superintendent says
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Hungry Couple
Daytime
Posted:
Aug 10, 2021 / 09:08 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 10, 2021 / 09:08 AM EDT
To follow their journey, go to:
TheHungryCouple.com
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance likely to become Tropical Storm Fred Tuesday, Florida in cone
Live
NOAA red tide respiratory forecast goes live, predicts algal blooms in Gulf
Florida mom of three dies after getting COVID-19, sheriff’s office says
Video
Anti-vaccine radio host in Florida dies of COVID-19 complications
Inmate sentenced to nearly 25 years for killing cellmate who raped his sister
Video
Hundreds of residents told to evacuate after Miami condo building deemed unsafe
Spring Hill woman can’t pay taxes because the IRS keeps telling her she’s dead
Video
Chicago cops shun Mayor Lightfoot at hospital after two officers shot
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve signs off after 23 years at WFLA
Video
Learn about sharks, give back with a WWE SuperStar and more this weekend
Video
News Channel 8 School Supply Drive
Protect your money: How thieves target mobile payment apps like Venmo, Cash App
Video
Are you watching the Olympics on Comcast or YouTube TV?
More Don't Miss