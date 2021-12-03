The Housewives of the North Pole

(The Hill) -- The U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November, far below economists' expectations, while the unemployment rate plunged 0.4 percentage points to 4.2%, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.

The U.S. gained just half of the roughly 500,000 jobs economists expected to see added to payrolls as consumer spending rallied in the face of high inflation. The jobless rate, however, fell far lower than the 4.5% projected by analysts — even as labor market participation rose slightly.