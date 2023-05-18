You don’t need to travel to Paris to savor the flavors of the City of Love. Chef J Ward of The Left Bank Bistro in St. Pete gives us a taste in Destination Delicious, recreating two classic dishes, including the quintessential Coq au Vin. Chicken brined in red wine is roasted and served atop the piece de resistance— a savory sauce cooked to perfection with lardon (bacon), cipollini onions and cremini mushrooms.