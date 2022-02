TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — AT&T, Comcast, Google Fiber, Spectrum and dozens of other internet providers are teaming up with the Federal Communications Commission to give poor Americans cheaper internet access.

In Florida, that means more than 60 companies will provide broadband internet to households making at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. That means, for example, individuals making $13,590 or less or a family of four earning $27,750, getting connected will be cheaper, or free. As family sizes go up, the federal government adds $4,720 per person when calculating poverty in the mainland U.S.