The Heart Walk: Zip Codes

Did you know your zip code can determine your life expectancy?

A lot of that has to do with access to healthy food. That’s why The Tampa Bay Heart Association is teaming up with other local groups to try to change that.

Join Stacie Schaible and the WFLA News Channel 8 team as we fight against heart disease and stroke in the 2019 Tampa Heart Walk.

The Tampa Heart Walk will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at Raymond James Stadium. 8 On Your Side is proud to be a huge part of it. The festivities begin at 8 a.m.