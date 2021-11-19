The Heart Walk is Tomorrow

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Top Stories
Tampa concert featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend John Fogerty canceled
Top Stories
Honor Winter the Dolphin, participate in Stacie’s Heart Walk team & more this weekend in Tampa Bay
Video
President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ social, environmental plan passes House
Video
FedEx driver hangs fallen American flag during delivery, gives big salute, video shows
Video
Biden to transfer power to Harris while he undergoes ‘routine colonoscopy’
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Honor Winter the Dolphin, participate in Stacie’s Heart Walk team & more this weekend in Tampa Bay
Video
Top Stories
Polk County offers vaccinations at 2 area schools
Video
Top Stories
Car found with 4 dead inside during hunt for fired cop, his daughters
Video
Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested at Florida airport after viral attack on ex-girlfriend
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Front stalls and keeps it warm all weekend
Live
Tampa Bay domestic violence survivor weighs in on graphic Zac Stacy assault video
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Human smuggling in Tampa Bay: What’s driving the spike?
Video
Top Stories
Tampa homebuyer asks state to investigate realtor for contradicting inspections, undisclosed termites
Video
Top Stories
8-month Carvana title delay forces Tampa Bay paramedic to park car, get rental to get to work
Video
Investigation finds Florida Sen. Rick Scott used loophole to avoid taxes
Video
Human smuggling arrests in Tampa Bay: What we know about recent spike
Video
Second Tampa Bay man finds Instagram account taken over by imposter selling Bitcoin
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Bucs respond to report that Antonio Brown bought fake COVID-19 vaccination card
Video
Top Stories
Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested at Florida airport after viral attack on ex-girlfriend
Video
Stamkos, Point lead Lightning past Flyers in shootout
Buccaneers respond to report that Antonio Brown purchased fake COVID-19 vaccination card
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy accused of beating Florida woman in front of child
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Top Stories
Drop in volunteers jeopardizes ‘crucial’ Thanksgiving tradition for Polk County seniors
Top Stories
Tampa Bay comic shop selling holiday gifts, collectibles from ‘$1 to $40,000’ for holidays
Video
Biden administration secures millions of Pfizer’s experimental antiviral COVID-19 pills
COVID restrictions debated as autumn cases rise
The Arc Tampa Bay to host Annual Festival of Trees this weekend
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Heart Walk is Tomorrow
Daytime
Posted:
Nov 19, 2021 / 09:25 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2021 / 09:25 AM EST
It’s not too late to donate. Just go to wfla.com/heartwalk
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy arrested at Florida airport after viral attack on ex-girlfriend
Video
Suspects hurt in shooting after fleeing deputies in Polk County, Sheriff Judd says
Video
Car found with 4 dead inside during hunt for fired cop, his daughters
Video
Tampa Bay domestic violence survivor weighs in on graphic Zac Stacy assault video
Video
Florida troopers make 5th human smuggling arrest in 2 weeks
Gallery
Bucs respond to report that Antonio Brown bought fake COVID-19 vaccination card
Video
Biden to transfer power to Harris while he undergoes ‘routine colonoscopy’
DeSantis questioned if bill signing in Brandon was troll on Biden administration
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Tampa Bay Heart Walk: Join News Channel 8 at 3 locations for this year’s event
Honor Winter the Dolphin, participate in Stacie’s Heart Walk team & more this weekend in Tampa Bay
Video
Tampa Bay comic shop selling holiday gifts, collectibles from ‘$1 to $40,000’ for holidays
Video
Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years will be visible this week
New food hall breaks ground in St. Petersburg, expands to 5 stories after pandemic delays
Video
More Don't Miss