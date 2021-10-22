The Heart Walk 2021: Ava’s Story

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Top Stories
Tenn. woman gives birth to son before passing away from COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Today in History — Friday, Oct. 22
Tattoos to dinosaurs, weekend events varied in Tampa Bay this weekend
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
What’s next for Brian Laundrie’s parents?
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Tattoos to dinosaurs, weekend events varied in Tampa Bay this weekend
Top Stories
California family found dead on hiking trail killed by extreme heat, sheriff says
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity and rain chances
Live
What’s next in the Gabby Petito investigation? Former prosecutor says it ‘could go on indefinitely’
Video
TRIBE Seminole Heights putting on socially distanced Halloween ‘Spooky Stroll’ for second year
Video
Grilled cheese as ‘an art form’: Fo’Cheezy Twisted Meltz opens in downtown St. Pete
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Brian Laundrie timeline: Family attorney details days surrounding disappearance of Gabby Petito’s fiancé
Video
Top Stories
Olympus Pools owner claims his company owns stake in former business partner’s company
Top Stories
Lakeland couple questions bill for ER visit they claim never happened, COVID-19 antibody treatment they thought was free
Video
New court filings from Olympus Pools owner asks court for permission to use cash, challenges lien by one creditor
Tampa Bay exterminator’s ‘fictitious’ inspections impact unsuspecting home buyers, investigators say
Video
‘This is not some joke’: 56 laser strikes reported on aircraft in Tampa so far in 2021, FAA data shows
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Tampa Bay Lightning unveil back-to-back Stanley Cup ring
Top Stories
‘My biggest goal is to make guys miss’: Leonard Fournette continues to thrive with Bucs
Video
Top Stories
NHL suspends Evander Kane for using fake vaccination card
‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses injuries ahead of Bears game
Video
Tampa icon, announcer Dick Vitale reveals 2nd cancer diagnosis in 3 months
Friday Night Blitz: Sickles Gryphons vs Gaither Cowboys
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Hunger Action Month
Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team, in person, for 2021!
Top Stories
Former FBI & research expert give their take on missing minorities and disparities
Video
Districts across Tampa Bay experiencing school bus driver shortages
Video
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responds to Tampa families seeking justice for missing daughters
Video
Missing People of Color Ensuring Justice for All: Tampa families frustrated with lack of response to their cases
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Heart Walk 2021: Ava’s Story
Daytime
Posted:
Oct 22, 2021 / 09:31 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2021 / 09:31 AM EDT
To join Stacie’s team or to donate go to:
www.wfla.com/heartwalk
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Brian’s Laundrie’s remains found: What happens next?
Video
Will Brian Laundrie’s notebook explain what happened to Gabby Petito?
Video
‘Highly suspicious:’ How cadaver dogs missed skeletal remains while searching for Brian Laundrie at Carlton reserve
Video
What happened to Gabby Petito?
What’s next for Brian Laundrie’s parents?
Video
Brian Laundrie’s family attorney lashes out at case conspiracy theories
Video
Brian Laundrie update: Remains found in Sarasota park identified as Gabby Petito’s fiancé
Video
New airline, nonstop service coming to Sarasota-Bradenton Int’l Airport
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Tattoos to dinosaurs, weekend events varied in Tampa Bay this weekend
Grilled cheese as ‘an art form’: Fo’Cheezy Twisted Meltz opens in downtown St. Pete
Video
Former FBI & research expert give their take on missing minorities and disparities
Video
Hunter’s Moon: October’s full moon to appear in sky this week
Video
Black Friday 2021 deals already? These retailers say yes
More Don't Miss