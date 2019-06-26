Breaking News
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

The Green Grass

Daytime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve been talking a lot lately about the amount of movies and tv shows being made right here in the Tampa Bay area.
Well here’s another. The Green Grass was nominated for best screenplay at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando last month.  
The entire film was filmed in Tampa and St. Petersburg. in fact Bay area Natives served as the majority of the cast.
Executive Producer, Tiffany Edwards, along with actors Christina Garza and Kibwe Dorsey are here to tell us more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss