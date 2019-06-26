We’ve been talking a lot lately about the amount of movies and tv shows being made right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Well here’s another. The Green Grass was nominated for best screenplay at the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando last month.

The entire film was filmed in Tampa and St. Petersburg. in fact Bay area Natives served as the majority of the cast.

Executive Producer, Tiffany Edwards, along with actors Christina Garza and Kibwe Dorsey are here to tell us more.