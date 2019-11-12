The Great British Baking Show Vegan Challenge Cookbook

To Purchase the e-book: www.curiouscatbakery.com

Cinnamon Rolls Ingredients Yeast Mixture 1 packet (2 1/4 teaspoons) active dry yeast 1 cup almond milk, warmed 1 tablespoon sugar Dough 3 cups all-purpose flour 1/4 cup sugar 5 tablespoons vegan margarine, melted 1 teaspoon salt Filling 1/4 cup brown sugar 2 tablespoons cinnamon Glaze 1/2 cup powdered sugar 3 tablespoons almond milk Warm the almond milk to 110 0F. Stir in the sugar and yeast and let the mixture sit for about 10 minutes. The mixture should get frothy and double in size. If it doesn’t, either the milk was too hot (and killed the yeast, preventing it from working) or the yeast was too old. Toss it and start over. While the yeast develops, add all dry ingredients to stand mixer bowl. Melt the vegan margarine and pour over the flour mixture. Stir. Once the yeast has developed, pour it into the flour mixture. Using the dough hook on the stand mixer, knead until the dough forms and stays off the sides of the bowl. The dough will be soft and sticky, but should be shaped like a ball. Oil a large bowl and place the dough in it. Cover with a towel and leave the dough to rest and rise in a dark and warm spot for 1 hour. The dough should double in size. After 1 hour, drop the dough into a well-floured surface, punching it gently a few times to deflate and then kneading a couple of times. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out into a rectangle roughly 12 by 15 inches. Melt vegan margarine and spread it onto the rectangle. In a small bowl, mix brown sugar and cinnamon to make the filling and then sprinkle the filling mixture over the buttered dough. Starting with the edge closest to you, roll the dough tightly away from you. When finished, turn the dough so the seam is facing down. Using a serrated knife, cut the roll into 1 1/2 inch thick slices. Heat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 9 inch round baking pan and place slices face up on the pan. Cover the pan with a towel and place the pan on the stovetop while the oven preheats, so the dough gets a short second proving. Once the oven is ready, place the pan inside and bake for 25 minutes or until the buns are golden and firm. Once the buns are cooled, whisk together powdered sugar and almond milk in a bowl (adding the milk one tablespoon at a time) and pour glaze over the buns. Finish by sprinkling pecans on top.