Author Dr. Michael Roizen of the Cleveland Clinic joins us to explain his projection for a dramatic increase in the average lifespan over the next decade to 100 years or even older. He makes the case in his new book, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow”. Dr. Roizen explains the scientific advances that will enable humans to, not only live longer, but also live younger.
‘The Great Age Reboot’: why 90 will soon be the new 40
by: Maggie Rodriguez
