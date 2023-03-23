To mark the start of the 16th annual Gasparilla International Film Festival, president Tim Zehnder joins us with a preview of the independent films that will be screened and the celebrities and filmmakers who will be in attendance.

The lineup includes nearly 75 independent movies, including feature films, short films and documentaries from all genres. The Florida premiere of Miranda’s Victim will kick things off tonight, with actors Nolan Gould (Modern Family) and Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black) in the audience. For more information on the featured films and other festival events, including educational panels and a high school competition, visit https://www.gasparillafilmfestival.com/