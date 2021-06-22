The Fruits of Our Labor: Community Supported Agriculture in New Port Richey

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Young adults are the least likely age group to be vaccinated, putting them at risk of contracting more contagious variants of COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday.

“What we’re seeing is a lower rate among young people,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “That’s concerning, especially with the Delta variant being on the rise as it is, which does not discriminate by age, which could still cause death, illness,”