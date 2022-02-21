Cheesy Baked Cream Eggs

Similar to Cream-Fried Eggs, these baked eggs are so smooth and creamy, you’ll find yourself making them often. They’re addictive in their creaminess and also make for a beautiful presentation in the pan. I leave the yolks runny, so I can dip my toast into them.

Makes 4 servings

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup heavy cream

8 eggs

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon sliced scallion, green parts only

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Add the butter to a pie dish or an 8- or 9-inch, oven-safe skillet and set it on the middle rack in the oven. Once the butter has melted, swirl the pan to cover the bottom.

Pour the cream into the pan, then crack the eggs and slide them into the pan, being careful not to break the yolks. Season with salt and pepper.

Bake until the egg whites are set and the yolks are partially cooked, about 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the eggs and return the pan to the oven another 2 to 4 minutes, depending on how well you want your eggs cooked. Remove the pan from the oven, arrange the eggs on plates, and garnish with the sliced scallions.

Recipes excerpted with permission from The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook by Lisa Steele, published by Harper Horizon 2022, $27.99 Hardcover

photography by Tina Rupp