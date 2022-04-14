Taro Larrea was born in Spain,but grew up in Venezuela. As a personal chef, he now melds the best flavors of his two cultures to create memorable dishes. In this edition of “Destination Delicious”, he shares the street food he grew up eating in Venezuela and creates a fusion dish featuring octupus, piquillo peppers and saffron from Spain, as well as chimichurri and sweet plantains to represent Venezuela.
The flavors of two cultures fuse beautifully in ‘Destination Delicious: Spain & Venezuela’
