The Fish Don’t Care When it Rains: A young filmmaker documents her life with autism

Here’s your daily inspiration! The uber-talented filmmaker, Jen Msumba, shares the message behind her award-winning, autobiographical film, “The Fish Don’t Care When it Rains” and the lessons she’s learned and hopes to impart to promote understanding and compassion for people with disabilities. She also shares her excitement for her next project, which promises to be even better, thanks to a big boost from the Pinellas County Film Commission.

