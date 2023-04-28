The Fearless Flores Family, as seen on America’s Got Talent, will be part of the Thrill Zone happening at the Family Fun Tour April 29 and 30 at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. Tito Flores walked Farron and Maggie through some of the stunts they’ll be performing and also introduced MegaMorph, the real-life Transformer.
The Fearless Flores Family are “transforming” the way you view circus acts
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
