The Zakarian Family will be at Oxford Exchange in Tampa on Sunday for Brunch and to sign copies of “The Family that Cooks together”
Blueberry Crumb Muffins
Makes 12 muffins
Ingredients
For the Crumb Topping
- 6 tablespoons (¾ stick) unsalted butter, melted
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
For the Muffins
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 12 tablespoons (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 1 cup sour cream
- ¼ cup whole milk
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Grated zest of 1 lemon
- 2 cups fresh blueberries, plus additional for topping
Helpful Tools
- Microplane zester
- 12-cup muffin pan
- Cupcake liners or nonstick cooking spray
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 325°F. Lightly spray the cups of a standard 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray or line with cupcake liners.
- To make the crumb topping: In a small mixing bowl with a fork, toss together the melted butter, flour, sugar, and salt until crumbly. Set aside.
- To make the muffins: In large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the melted butter, sour cream, milk, eggs, vanilla extract, and lemon zest.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry, then carefully fold with a spatula until the flour mixture is almost incorporated. Add the blueberries and fold until the fruit is evenly distributed and a few streaks of flour remain. It is important not to overwork the batter; a few lumps are okay.
- Divide the batter evenly among the 12 muffin cups. Top each muffin with an additional 5 or 6 blueberries and then sprinkle with the crumb topping. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Serve once the muffins are cool enough to handle, or pack them for an on-the-go breakfast.
Tip: In the summer, buy as many wild blueberries as you can and freeze them in sandwich bags to use later. Wild summer blueberries have a smaller size that are well-suited for muffins. Plus, they have a delicious taste that’s a nice treat during the winter months.