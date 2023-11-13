Maggie and the Moms panelist and pediatrician Dr. Rosana Lastra explains the American Academy of Pediatric’s alert declaring hearing loss a “public health hazard” among children and warning parents to be proactive. Dr. Lastra lists culprits including white noise machines, headphones and TVs left on in the background. We also debate the appropriate age to stop sharing a bed with your children, the best “gift” your parents ever gave us and the definition of chores.