The Easy Air-Fryer Cookbook

The Easy air fryer cookbook: Healthy Everyday Recipes for People with Diabetes [American Diabetes Association | October 2019 | $14.95 US/$19.99 CAN] by Kathy Moore & Roxanne Wyss celebrates one of the most celebrated kitchen inventions in recent memory: the air fryer! Packed with 80 delicious recipes for the handy countertop appliance, the book helps readers make fried favorites healthy. Best of all, every recipe has been customized to meet the nutritional guidelines established by the American Diabetes Association making them all diabetes-friendly!

  • Sunday Morning French Toast
  • Diner-Style Pork Chops
  • Crisp Parmesan Broccoli Florets
  • Pecan Baked Apples
  • Southwestern Egg Rolls
  • Nashville Hot Chicken

The air fryer has revolutionized home-cooked fried foods. By using up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods, they’ve made foods once strictly off-limits to use accessible and enjoyable for the whole family. And with The Easy air fryer cookbook arriving on bookshelves just in time for the holidays, it’s going to be a very happy, healthy, and mouthwateringly good season for all!

