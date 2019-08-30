The Dungy’s New Children’s Book

Tony Dungy, former NFL Player, current host of NBC’s “Sunday Football in America,” and his wife, Lauren Dungy, the early childhood education specialist, will unveil the third book in their series of “Team Dungy” children’s books from Harvest Kids, Carson Chooses Forgiveness in August 2019. As with the Dungy’s previous children’s books released last year (Maria Finds Courage and Austin Plays Fair), the “Team Dungy” book series showcases the Dungy’s love for children and highlights their desire to make a difference in the lives of young readers. Comprised of picture books for children from ages 6 – 9 (first grade to third grade), these meaningful stories will inspire children everywhere, and teach important lessons about character and integrity. In addition, the themes of patience, sportsmanship and courage are also explored. “We are excited to team with Harvest House once again, and hope that our books will inspire educate, inform, and enlighten both children and parents throughout the world,” says Tony and Lauren Dungy. “In Carson Choose Forgiveness, Carson learns that it is better to choose forgiveness in life.” In Carson Chooses Forgiveness, Carson loved basketball practice with the Trentwood Tigers until Daniel, the star player, started showing off and hogging the ball. When Daniel refuses to pass to Carson during a drill and then makes fun of him, coaches Tony and Lauren remind Daniel to have a better attitude. But the team, including Carson, is still upset with Daniel. Things get worse at Trentwood’s next game when Carson’s teammates hurt their chances of winning by not passing to Daniel. As Carson sits on the bench, watching his team fall further behind and Daniel getting more frustrated, he knows he has a choice to make. Will he continue to be angry at Daniel or reach out to him? With his coaches’ help, Carson learns that even though forgiveness can be difficult, it’s the best way to make things right and move on. About the Authors: Tony Dungy’s success in the National Football League as a player and coach, his induction to the NFL Hall of Fame, and his on-going role with NBC as an analyst clearly showcases his impressive career. He is the author of several books, including bestsellers Quiet Strength, The Mentor Leader, and Uncommon. However, it’s the work he and Lauren do outside of football that is truly his heart and soul. Lauren Dungy is an early childhood educational specialist, best-selling author, and frequently sought-after speaker. She is also a devoted wife and mother to ten children. A graduate of Duquesne University with a degree in elementary education, she taught school in her hometown of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and volunteers as a reading specialist in the Title I schools in Tampa. Lauren is the co-author, with husband Tony, ofUncommon Marriage, The Uncommon Marriage Adventure, and other New York Times best-selling children’s books. The Vice President of the Dungy Family Foundation, which is committed to strengthening families and helping individuals acquire the life skills needed for success. Lauren has a great passion and love for children. She works closely with several adoption agencies and women’s shelters in the Tampa area, and is heavily involved in her church. About the Publisher: Harvest KidsTM, an imprint of Harvest House, a Christian publishing company based in Eugene, Oregon, creates a wide variety of products that promote biblical values, spark imagination, and encourage young readers up to 12 to develop a lifelong love of Jesus. The Harvest KidsTM line includes Bibles, picture books, devotionals, and other inspiring products, with a special focus on resources for tweens ages 8 to 12.