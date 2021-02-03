The Drew Barrymore Show

ABOUT TROPIC OF STUPID

Devoted Floridaphile Serge Storms is a lover of history, so he’s decided to investigate his own using one of those DNA services from late-night TV. Excited to construct a family tree, he and his longtime sidekick Coleman hit the road to meet his kin. But as the old saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Serge is thrilled to discover he may be related to a notorious serial killer who’s terrorized the state for twenty years and never been caught. Which one of his newfound relatives will be the one to help him hunt down this deranged maniac before a dogged investigator from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement finds him first?! Then Serge meets a park ranger who’s also longing to make a family re-connection. But all is not as it appears on the surface, and Serge’s newfound friendship in the mysterious swamps of Florida may lead to deadly results… Packed with history, lore, and plenty of antics, TROPIC OF STUPID is another madcap escapade from the ingenious mind of Tim Dorsey.