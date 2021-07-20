The Director’s Cut: Summer of Soul

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Venice police are investigating three deaths after a family was found shot dead in an apparent double murder-suicide, according to a release.

At 6:52 p.m. Monday, police conducted a welfare check at a home on Guadaloupe West Avenue after someone called and said his friend didn't go to a planned event earlier in the day. Police said the caller went to check on his 81-year-old friend, and was concerned when he saw the family vehicles parked at home, but no one was answering the door.