The Director’s Cut: Knives Out

Reppert began her journey in the Land of 10,000 Lakes as a one-man-band reporter, learning the ropes of the industry in a small market. After honing her skills at KSAX-TV in Minnesota, she made the jump to FOX Sports Southwest in Dallas to help launch the regional sports show, “Chevy Hometown Kids,” as the host/producer.

Three seasons and Emmy nominations later, she took on the role of a feature reporter at FOX Sports Southwest for the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks – in addition to sideline reporting for Texas High School Football. She also joined the Texas Rangers organization as the in-game host, delivering live reports and interacting with fans during games at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Reppert landed her first national TV gig reporting on the sidelines during the inaugural BattleFrog College Championship on ESPN, and has since worked with Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Red Bull Air Race and various digital platforms.

She recently made the move to NYC to take on the role of an Anchor/Reporter for Channel One News, covering top stories such as Hurricane Harvey and the Opioid Epidemic. The award-winning daily news program is home to notable alumni, such as Anderson Cooper, Lisa Ling and Maria Menounos.

Reppert also serves as an in-game host for the New York Mets.