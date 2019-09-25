The Director’s Cut: “Hustlers”

Are you familiar with ensembleNewSRQ? It's a Sarasota-based music ensemble that performs classical, contemporary music from the 20th and 21st Century. enSRQ is changing the classical concert experience with 1-hour concerts that engage audiences of all ages by introducing each musical piece and offering themed after-concert receptions so that audience members can meet the musicians and discuss what they just heard. The goal is to appeal to music lovers of all genres and provide music in an atmosphere that's approachable. In only their fourth season, enSRQ is committed to performing new musical works. This year, they'll perform two separate Florida Premieres and a World Premiere composition which enSRQ commissioned. With its roots in Sarasota, enSRQ is expanding further into Tampa Bay with two concerts in St. Petersburg this season, including a performance featuring the work of St. Pete composer Elizabeth A. Baker. http://ensrq.org/