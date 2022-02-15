The Director’s Cut: “Death on the Nile”, “Moonfall”, and “Jackass Forever”

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - A man has been arrested for murder after he told officials that he injected his girlfriend with heroin to "relieve her from suffering."

26-year-old Haoyu Wang, who is a student at the University of Utah, was arrested for murder on Friday after he emailed the University of Utah Police Department telling them he injected his girlfriend who also attended the University of Utah with heroin. He indicated to police that both of them would be dead when they were found, court records state.