Thomas Lennon reprised the role he created back in 2003 as Lieutenant Dangle for the upcoming Comedy Central movie Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist. Mary Birdsong, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Carlos Alazraqui, who all starred in the hit sitcom Reno 911! are also returning for the holiday film, which premieres on Saturday, December 3.