The Daytime Buzz on Jeff Bezos going to space and more!

Our panelists opine on whether a Texas mom arrested for impersonating her 13-year-old in middle school did the right thing to send a message about lax security; Is an apology enough from actress Ellie Kemper who participated as a teenager in an event sponsored by an organization with questionable ties; Madison Square Garden’s first indoor concert post-Covid will bring fans back together– too soon? And must Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos really fly to space in a rocket ship?

