The Daytime Buzz on drunk journalists, a cheating NBA player and ‘is it offensive to say you eat dumplings?’

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

The topics run the gamut on this edition of The Daytime Buzz, as our panel debates whether a viewer was right to complain that a Seattle news anchor should “keep her Korean to herself” after she said on-air that she eats dumplings on New Year’s Day; whether it’s appropriate for CNN anchors to drink too much alcohol on TV as part of the network’s New Year’s Eve programming; and why one panelist thinks it’s time to “introduce Tristan to Trojan” after NBA player Tristan Thompson apologized for fatehring a child with another woman while dating Khole Kardashian.

