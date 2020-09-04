The Daytime Buzz 9/4

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Today we were joined by Morgan Lash from 970 WFLA and Ian Beckles from 95.3 WDAE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss