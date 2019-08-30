The Daytime Buzz

year-long collaboration with area veterans, civilians and local and national organizations culminates in this heartfelt, deeply personal evening of veteran performance, dialogue, entertainment and inspiration. Learn about the exciting strides taken to build bridges among veterans, arts and civilians and see the incredible results when people decide to come together to shine light in the dark places of life. Free, open to the public, all are welcome. VetArtSpan is a collaborative project that helps bridge the medical, science and arts communities’ efforts to support Tampa Bay’s veterans, their families and caregivers, to enrich the veteran reintegration process and to connect and inform civilians about the structure and cultural nuances of military life. Through military cultural education, participation in the design of arts engagement programs, and contributing to increased arts access, this project also helps expand arts providers’ understanding of Tampa Bay’s vast military and veteran populations and will help build collaborative resources for effectively responding to these needs. VetArtSpan is presented by the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital as part of Creative Forces, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs and state and local arts agencies. For more information about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org.