The Daytime Buzz

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Kindergartener making and collecting cards for Molson Coors employees after tragic shooting
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally-ill customer
Video
St. Petersburg caretaker stole thousands from elderly patient, police say
CVS, Walgreens warn of possible hand sanitizer shortage
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally-ill customer
Video
Top Stories
Blind pug and his seeing-eye chihuahua need your help
Top Stories
‘Up Up and Away Florida’ takes you high in the sky in Lakeland
Video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend
Video
Florida Strawberry Festival gets off to a ‘berry’ cold start
Video
Only on 8: WFLA flies with U.S. Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
Road Rants
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Dozens of Tampa Bay homeowners claim an east coast solar company left them in dark
Video
Top Stories
You’ve Got (no) Mail: How change of address fraud can easily steal your identity
Video
Top Stories
Mystery joyride: Man gets tickets & tolls, finds lingerie in Jeep after it was in Clearwater repair shop
Video
Bradenton man’s custom-made boat deal adrift after company owner dies
Video
Florida wants voters to put personal information on outside of ballot envelopes
Video
Better Call Behnken helps 80-year-old woman get car back after it was mistakenly repossessed
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
Top Stories
Tampa Bay takes on Calgary, seeks to end 4-game slide
Top Stories
FSU, UF running backs rooting for each other at 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
WWE helps grant 11-year-old’s WrestleMania wish
Video
LSU pass-rushing star says his ‘multi-lingual’ skills would make him a great fit with Bucs
Video
Vipers head coach hopes energetic crowd at upcoming home game will help bring a win
Video
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
CVS, Walgreens warn of possible hand sanitizer shortage
Top Stories
Tampa launches text alert system for residents concerned about coronavirus
Video
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Strawberry Oatmeal Crisp Bars (Gluten-free)
Video
WWE helps grant 11-year-old’s WrestleMania wish
Video
Road Rants: Timeline and details of SR-52 widening in Pasco County
Video
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa officer’s home, state attorney says
The Daytime Buzz
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 28, 2020 / 12:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 28, 2020 / 12:28 PM EST
Our panel weighs in on the hot topics of the week.
Top Videos
Bradley Hulett playing basketball (with video credit)
Video
No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up
Video
Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8
Video
Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber
Video
‘Up Up and Away Florida’ takes you high in the sky in Lakeland
Video
Suspect in serious condition after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County
Video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend
Video
FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a "berry" cold start
Video
11 dog stolen pkg
Video
8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020
Video
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
WATCH: Gayle Guyardo’s emotional goodbye to News Channel 8
Video
LIVE: Bradley Hulett’s family responds to boy being charged in his shooting death at Tampa officer’s home
Nearly 40% of beer-drinking Americans won’t buy Corona due to coronavirus, study shows
Video
2-year-old hugs pizza delivery driver not knowing he just lost his daughter
Video
Amber Alert canceled for missing Georgia children
Tampa police sergeant charged with fraud in Pasco County
St. Petersburg caretaker stole thousands from elderly patient, police say
Quaden’s family declines Disney trip, will donate money to charities
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Nearly 40% of beer-drinking Americans won’t buy Corona due to coronavirus, study shows
Video
WWE helps grant 11-year-old’s WrestleMania wish
Video
‘The Bachelor’ is now casting seniors for a new dating reality show
Video
BBB warns of political robocall scams
Video
Tampa Bay Beer Week looking to advance beer culture with numerous events
Video
More Don't Miss