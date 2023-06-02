Actors Pauline Lara and Harrison Baxley visit our studio as they begin their run on the Tampa Repertory Theatre’s latest production, the final one of the 2022-2023 season, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons. The opening night celebration begins this afternoon at 6:00 PM at the World of Beer at 2815 E. Fowler Avenue. The show runs through June 18th. Visit TampaRep.org for tickets and information.