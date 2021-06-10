The Cube on TBS

“The Cube” premieres on Thursday, June 10 at 9 PM ET/PT.
Based on the UK megahit and hosted by NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade, this high-octane series spotlights contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks – all while confined in ‘The Cube,’ an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude, in the hope of winning a major cash prize. Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money as they inch closer to taking home the $250,000 jackpot. Dwyane Wade serves as the host and executive producer of “The Cube.”