Three of Tampa Bay’s leading drag queens competed to win the crown in the 2nd Annual Miss Daytime Drag Pageant. It was a tough race between Veronica Foxx, Angelique Young and Bak Lava, but ultimately a panel of judges made the decision based on their runway confidence, talent performance and responses during a Q&A. The reigning Miss Daytime, Brianna Summers, returned to crown the next queen.