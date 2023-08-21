Three of Tampa Bay’s leading drag queens competed to win the crown in the 2nd Annual Miss Daytime Drag Pageant. It was a tough race between Veronica Foxx, Angelique Young and Bak Lava, but ultimately a panel of judges made the decision based on their runway confidence, talent performance and responses during a Q&A. The reigning Miss Daytime, Brianna Summers, returned to crown the next queen.
The crown for the 2nd Annual Miss Daytime Drag Pageant goes to…
by: Farron Hipp
