About Amber Shana Williams

As a bilingual international actress who speaks English and Spanish (Castellano), Amber Shana Williams has appeared in numerous film, television and theater productions throughout the U.S. and Europe. She currently lives and works between both markets. Amber also has fostered her love for weapons combat and continues to train in firearms and swordplay. Through life and experience, Amber has found that the key to happiness is giving back. With this in mind, and heart, she founded a nonprofit organization called Dallas Actors of Color dedicated to the progress, support and diversity of actors of color in her community. Read more.

About The Chosen

The Chosen – the global phenomenon, multi-episode television drama based on the life of Jesus – will launch the first two episodes of its highly anticipated third season in more than 2000 movie theaters across the United States and in English-speaking territories. It has been translated into 62 languages and counting. With no fee or subscription required, it’s completely free to watch and available as both a standalone mobile and TV app, plus available on multiple streaming services. Viewer support enables the show to remain free around the world.

With more than 420-million-episode views from around the world, The Chosen is a fan-supported, seven-season television series that creates an authentic and intimate picture of Jesus’ life and ministry, seen through the eyes of the people who knew him.

“The theme of Season 3 is ‘Come to me, all you who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest,’” said series creator Dallas Jenkins. “The honeymoon phase is over, now the characters all have to deal with the costs and occasional confusions of following the Messiah.”