CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: HOLY NIGHT presents the timeless story of Jesus’ birth in a unique and captivating way. This remastered and re-scored presentation combines “The Messengers” and “The Shepherd” and features a never-before-seen performance from the legendary Andrea Bocelli. The holiday film is set to hit theaters nationwide on December 12. Find where it’s playing near you at TheChosen.tv/Christmas.
‘The Chosen’ retells the Christmas story with new holiday musical event
by: Whitt Laxson
Posted:
Updated:
