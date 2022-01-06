Wendy Conklin, The Chair Stylist, is a former educator turned boutique chair decorator helping people around the globe infuse personality, color and whimsy into their surroundings. Through her company, Chair Whimsy (https://chairwhimsy.com), she offers various options to turn a boring and beige room into whimsical and wow, including a collection of ready-made designer chairs, custom chair design, fabric selection services and a host of courses to unleash the DIYer’s inner artist.
