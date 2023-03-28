Butterfly populations are decreasing in Tampa Bay, but there are simple things that homeowners can do to foster a more welcoming environment for the insects. Anita Camacho, also known as the Butterfly Whisperer, leads local education and conservation efforts and organized a temporary butterfly exhibit at Little Red Wagon Native Nursery.
The ‘Butterfly Whisperer’ gives planting advice to invite butterflies into your yard
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
