The Big Fun Kids Baking Book

DESIGN YOUR OWN RECIPE

Whoopie Pies

Bake the Cookies

• Mix 2 cups flour, ⅔ cup unsweetened cocoa powder and 1 teaspoon each baking soda and salt in a medium bowl with a whisk. In a large bowl, beat 10 tablespoons softened butter, 1 ¼ cups light brown sugar and ½ teaspoon vanilla with a mixer on medium-high speed until fluffy; beat in 1 egg. On low speed, beat the flour mixture into the butter mixture in three batches, alternating with 1 cup buttermilk in two batches.

• Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray. Scoop 16 mounds of batter (2 tablespoons batter per cookie) onto the pans, about 2 inches apart; gently form into rounds with damp fingers and smooth the tops. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

• Preheat the oven to 400˚F. Bake the cookies until they spring back when gently pressed, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven with oven mitts. Let the cookies cool 5 minutes on the pans, then use a spatula to move the cookies to a rack to cool completely.

Make Your Filling

Beat 1 stick softened butter in a large bowl with a mixer on medium speed until fluffy; gradually beat in 1 cup confectioners’ sugar. Gradually beat in 2 tablespoons milk, then another 1 cup confectioners’ sugar. Beat until smooth. Mix in ½ teaspoon vanilla. Pick a flavor and stir in one of the following ingredients (or leave the filling plain).

BERRY

2 tablespoons seedless raspberry jam

CHOCOLATE

2 tablespoons cocoa powder dissolved in 2 tablespoons hot water

LEMON

2 ½ Tablespoons lemon curd

CARAMEL

¼ cup dulce de leche or thick caramel sauce

Assemble the Whoopie Pies

Sandwich about 2 tablespoons filling between 2 cookies. Repeat with the remaining cookies and filling. Roll the edges in any of the following:

Crushed cookies

Sprinkles

Crushed pretzels

Toasted shredded coconut

Chopped nuts

Mini chocolate chips

Tip: When you’re making sandwich cookies like these whoopie pies, try to make all the cookies the same size—that way they’ll match up when you sandwich them!