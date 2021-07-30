The Big Fun Kids Baking Book

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

DESIGN YOUR OWN RECIPE

Whoopie Pies

Bake the Cookies

• Mix 2 cups flour, ⅔ cup unsweetened cocoa powder and 1 teaspoon each baking soda and salt in a medium bowl with a whisk. In a large bowl, beat 10 tablespoons softened butter, 1 ¼ cups light brown sugar and ½ teaspoon vanilla with a mixer on medium-high speed until fluffy; beat in 1 egg. On low speed, beat the flour mixture into the butter mixture in three batches, alternating with 1 cup buttermilk in two batches.

• Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray. Scoop 16 mounds of batter (2 tablespoons batter per cookie) onto the pans, about 2 inches apart; gently form into rounds with damp fingers and smooth the tops. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

• Preheat the oven to 400˚F. Bake the cookies until they spring back when gently pressed, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven with oven mitts. Let the cookies cool 5 minutes on the pans, then use a spatula to move the cookies to a rack to cool completely.

Make Your Filling

Beat 1 stick softened butter in a large bowl with a mixer on medium speed until fluffy; gradually beat in 1 cup confectioners’ sugar. Gradually beat in 2 tablespoons milk, then another 1 cup confectioners’ sugar. Beat until smooth. Mix in ½ teaspoon vanilla. Pick a flavor and stir in one of the following ingredients (or leave the filling plain).

BERRY

2 tablespoons seedless raspberry jam

CHOCOLATE

2 tablespoons cocoa powder dissolved in 2 tablespoons hot water

LEMON

2 ½ Tablespoons lemon curd

CARAMEL

¼ cup dulce de leche or thick caramel sauce

Assemble the Whoopie Pies

Sandwich about 2 tablespoons filling between 2 cookies. Repeat with the remaining cookies and filling. Roll the edges in any of the following:

Crushed cookies

Sprinkles

Crushed pretzels

Toasted shredded coconut

Chopped nuts

Mini chocolate chips

Tip: When you’re making sandwich cookies like these whoopie pies, try to make all the cookies the same size—that way they’ll match up when you sandwich them!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss