Degree® Deodorant’s “Not Done Yet” Marathon Program is giving marathon runners who previously haven’t finished their races take a second chance at completing 26.2 Miles at the 2022 San Francisco Marathon. A runner himself, and of course a famous “bachelor” Tyler Cameron knows a thing or two about the topic, and he’s partnered with Degree as the official “Not Done Yet Marathon” Team Trainer to help the runners – and others conquer self-doubt.