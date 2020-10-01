Actor Maximilian Acevedo co-stars in McG’s upcoming highly anticipated sequel, “The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” released on September 10th on Netflix.



The “one to watch” Acevedo, a Los Angeles native, plays “Jimmy” – A “17 year old, handsome, ultimate-bro” in the American comedy horror film, in which he stars alongside Bella Thorne, Leslie Bibb, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Amanda Cerny, Hana Mae Lee and Robbie Amell.



The 21 year old actor got his big break when he was cast on Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger.” He is a fitness enthusiast with an avid focus on working out. He loves traveling and cars, fashion, sports and is up for any challenge. He was determined to make it in Hollywood from a young age, and his determination keeps him on a path for success, marked by this breakout role in The Babysitter 2 (Killer Queen). Maximilian is also part of the continuing animated series “Thumpy” on Cruise TV where he plays a version of himself and also does voice work on Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger as The Lawn Ranger.



On the music front, he is also a recording artist and is signed with Thump/Universal. Maximilian’s young career is growing fast as he handles each coming challenge with no fear.

