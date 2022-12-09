What a wonderful chat with celebrity baker Duff Goldman, who joined us from his basement/music studio– the only place he was “allowed” to do the interview in his house because his toddler was sleeping upstairs. We covered a lot of ground, including his latest cookbook, “Super Good Cookies for Kids”, his acting debut on Food Network’s and discovery+’s holiday movie, “A Gingerbread Christmas”, his busy work schedule, passion for music and life as a dad.