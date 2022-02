We enjoy a picnic, courtesy of Picnics That Pop, one of the 300 vendors that will take part in this weekend’s “Localtopia”, a community celebration of all things local. Organizer Olga Bof runs through the diverse offerings, how the festival has grown and why supporting St. Petersburg businesses is so important– “now more than ever”.

Localtopia will take place Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 10 am to 5 pm at Williams Park, 330 2nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg.