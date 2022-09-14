September is Sexual Health Awareness Month and Dr. Jacqueline Walters, aka “Dr. Jackie,” is here to clear up the myths and misconceptions around sexual and vaginal health and to empower women to speak up, ask the right questions and get the facts on taking charge of their bodies..

About Dr. Jacqueline Walters: Dr. Walters, aka “Dr. Jackie,” is a long running cast member of Bravo’s hit show Married to Medicine. She is a philanthropist, health expert, women’s advocate and award-winning OBGYN on a mission to impact the lives of millions. This Board-certified OBGYN lives by the philosophy “work hard, play hard.” After earning two Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Mississippi and Alcorn State University, and graduating from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Dr. Jackie completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology from the Medical Center of Central Georgia and Mercer University.

As a two-time breast cancer survivor, Dr. Jackie has turned her pain into a passion for nurturing the emotional and physical needs of women and men diagnosed with breast cancer through her 50 Shades of Pink Foundation, an organization established in 2013 to treat the inner and outer beauty of survivors. Beyond offering a support system for breast cancer patients, Dr. Jackie is on a mission to end racial disparities in healthcare through her upcoming initiative called, “IF WE ARE DYING MORE, WE SHOULD BE DOING MORE.”

Her positive and vibrant attitude toward life, infused with her dedication to work and family, has made her a fan favorite. Dr. Jackie has added best-selling author to her list of accomplishments through the debut of her feminine health book The Queen V, which has been turned into a popular podcast titled Dr. Jackie’s Point of V. She has been featured on TODAY, Access Hollywood, Essence, People.com and more. Dr. Jackie resides in Atlanta with her husband of 20 years Curtis.