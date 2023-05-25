Bestselling author and podcaster Laura Tremaine describes the ten kinds of friends every woman needs in her life. In her latest book, Tremaine empowers women to assemble a “life council”, which includes a variety of friends rather than just one bestie. She outlines archetypes like The Daily Duty Friend, The Yes Friend, The Password Protector and The Business Bestie and shares the crucial role each one plays. Look for The Life Council wherever books are sold.