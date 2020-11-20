Thanksgiving Pie Week: Pumpkin Napoleon

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Napoleon with Caramelized Ginger

Serves 4-5

I love this recipe because it is refreshing, even if the temperature on the Florida Turkey Day is in the 80’s. Try the pumpkin filling on top of golden brown cheese blintzes for a decadent Holiday Brunch dessert

1 sheet puff pastry- thawed and cut into 9 pieces

Filling:

* 1- 10 ½ ounce jar Pumpkin Curd

8 ounces of cream cheese

8 ounces whipping cream

1-teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup powdered sugar plus extra for dusting

½-teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, plus extra for garnish

¼ cup pumpkin pie filling

1-teaspoon sugar

Garnish:

* Crystallized ginger

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Chill beaters and medium sized metal bowl in freezer

Place thawed puff pastry (30-40 minutes to thaw) on floured counter top. Cut into 9-

3-inch squares. Place on non-greased cookie sheets and bake at 400 degrees until brown (Approximately 12 minutes.) Cool on wire rack.

Whip cream until almost peaked. Add vanilla extract and powdered sugar. Whip until peaks form. Set aside 2 ounces of whipped cream for garnish

Whip softened cream cheese and jar of pumpkin curd with pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin filling. Add 1 teaspoon of sugar. Lightly fold this filling into the whipped cream.

Chill for 1 hour

Carefully slice the puff pastry square in half. Top one layer with filling (about 3 Tablespoons), and top with half of puff pastry, repeat, top with puff pastry. Garnish with a teaspoon of whipped cream and sift powdered sugar and pumpkin pie seasoning over

the top and plate. Garnish with smashed pieces of crystallized ginger. Let sit for 4-6 hours in the refrigerator, uncovered.

* Found in most gourmet stores. (Coconut Bay Trading Company out of Palmetto, Fl. makes a wonderful Cinnamon-Ginger Candy that is perfect with this dessert.)

Options- Make the Pumpkin filling, layer in mason dessert jars with ground gingersnaps, cinnamon whipped cream, and pumpkin cream cheese mix. Top with crushed caramelized ginger

Substitute cream cheese for whole milk ricotta cheese and fill cannoli shells